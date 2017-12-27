Aaron Carter is still looking to make Chloe Grace Moretz’s childhood dream a reality. The singer, 30, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about asking the actress, 20, on a date last August – and noted that he’d still be happy to go out with her.

“Well, she said something about me,” Carter told Us earlier this month. “And I was just like, ‘Yo, look. If you want to go on a date, it will be a good one.'”

Moretz told Variety in August about her crush on Carter as a child. “When I was 4 years old I thought Aaron Carter was so cool,” she said in the video accompaniment to the interview. “My friend, when we were both little babies back in Georgia, she liked Aaron Carter, too. We used to fight about who would date Aaron Carter one day. Who knows? Maybe we’ll meet.”

Shortly after the story was published, Carter responded with multiple tweets to ask the actress out on a date. “Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ?” he wrote at the time, before adding several minutes later: “Hey @ChloeGMoretz – let’s set up a date. The crush is mutual.”

Although Moretz is currently dating Brooklyn Beckham, Carter still has his sights set on her. “You started it,” Carter said. “I’ll finish it though.”

Moretz, however, seems perfectly content in her current relationship. “I think we chose each other. It’s been years now off and on and it’s just one of those things, you come back and it’s like no time spent away from each other at all,” the star told Us in November of her relationship with the 18-year-old budding photographer. “I think that’s the most important thing and you’re lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world and I think that’s important for both of us.”

