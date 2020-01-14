Shocking, unknown allegations against former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez will come to light in the new Reelz three-hour limited series, Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields.

Based on award-winning investigative journalist Dylan Howard’s best-selling book, Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields: Exposing Untold Murders, Violence, Cover-Ups, and the NFL’s Shocking Code of Silence, the upcoming television event exposes unprecedented new crimes by Hernandez, brand new evidence, and recordings from the athlete’s time in jail. The Reelz documentary also features the first-ever interview with the disgraced former NFL star’s cellmate and lover, Kyle Kennedy.

“This story is as compelling as any movie I’ve seen,” the author explains in the series. “This is a nail-biting investigation with more twists and turns than a Shakespearean tragedy. The stories we discovered have never been heard until now. At every turn these gripping first hand accounts brought us closer to the truth.”

Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields tracks the football player’s two murder trials. He was first convicted of killing Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s then-fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins. He was later acquitted of a double homicide just five days before his death. As the documentary continues, it explores Hernandez’s past, his motive for murder and the truth behind the double life he led.

One of the most shocking revelations can be heard from Kennedy, who speaks on camera for the first time in Killing Fields and reveals that Hernandez left him a personal letter before his death. However, both Jenkins and attorney Jose Baez have long denied that Kennedy was romantically involved with the former Patriots player. Armed with the handwritten contents of the letter, Howard confronts Baez on camera and asks him to respond to it.

“This is the story of how a boy who got everything he ever wanted was undone by his own demons, and how an insatiable appetite for violence, gangsterism, drugs and self-destruction proved stronger even than the money, fame and adulation that came with his superstar status as pro bowl tight end of the five-time world champion New England Patriots,” Howard reveals.

The author continues, “The real Aaron was somebody else entirely [and] had always been someone else.”

The three-hour investigative limited series, Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields, will premiere on Reelz on Saturday, January 18 at 8 p.m. ET.