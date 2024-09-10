Aaron Rodgers’ Netflix Trailer Features Appearance From Mystery Woman

The trailer for Aaron Rodgers’ upcoming Netflix documentary series provided more questions than answers.

In a Monday, September 9, sneak peek at Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, a three-part series hitting the streamer later this year, the New York Jets quarterback can be seen resting his injured leg in the lap of a mystery woman aboard a private plane.

Rodgers, 40, tore his left Achilles tendon in September 2023, just four plays into the NFL season. The docuseries will chart his progress back to the playing field.

The face of Rodgers’ brunette acquaintance is not shown, and her identity is not revealed.

Rodgers was last linked to model Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens. The pair — who never confirmed they were in a relationship — were last spotted attending an Ed Sheeran concert together in June 2023.

Rodgers returned to action on Monday when the Jets faced off against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. “I can play better,” Rodgers said after he completed 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards with a touchdown and interception.

“We expect greatness when we step on the field,” Rodgers added after the game. “There were moments that felt really good, but not sustained. We felt like if we could just get a first down, we’d be rolling. We had those three-and-outs, which really hurt us. I think a lot of stuff is correctable, which is great for coaches but frustrating for players.”

Next up, the Jets travel to Nashville to take on Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 15.

This week, Shailene Woodley — who confirmed her engagement to Rodgers in February 2021 before the couple called things off and split the following year — opened up about the dissolution of their relationship, saying the breakup left her with “a broken heart that healed and broke again.”

“It’s really taken me a lot of time to understand that it’s not on me to fix or heal or do anything about [a relationship] other than protect the deep care and love that I have for the world and for my people,” Woodley, 32, told Bustle in a story published on Monday. “Ultimately, that has helped me walk away without the need to understand why certain things didn’t play out the way that I may have desired them to.”

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, a three-part docuseries, hits Netflix on December 17.