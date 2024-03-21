Your account
Celebrity News

Everything Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33, and Sam Taylor-Johnson, 57, Have Said About Marriage, Age Gap

By
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s love is ageless.

The Fall Guy actor met Sam when she directed him in the 2009 John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy and the twosome wed in 2012. The couple later welcomed two children together, Wylda and Romy Hero, born in 2010 and 2012, respectively. (Aaron is also stepdad of Sam’s children Angelica and Jessie from her previous marriage to art dealer Jay Joplin.)

Since the duo were born more than two decades apart, their relationship has continuously come under public scrutiny, however, Aaron and Sam aren’t here for all the discourse.

“What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13,” Aaron revealed in his April/May 2024 Rolling Stone UK cover story. “You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson-s Relationship

Keep scrolling to hear everything Aaron and Sam have said about their love and age difference:

Slamming Down Critics

“You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that,” Aaron said in his April/May 2024 Rolling Stone UK cover story. “What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me.”

Working Together on Films

“There’s a protectiveness I feel; I think it’s really difficult,” Aaron said in his April/May 2024 Rolling Stone UK cover story on his working relationship with Sam following their collaboration on the 2019 film A Million Little Pieces. “There’s also part of me that feels like if something didn’t work, I’m the one that’s responsible.”

They Share a Special “Connection”

“He was very intense and absolutely mind made-up [about us dating],” Sam said to the U.K.’s Sunday Times in 2017. “I literally found my soulmate. I feel so blessed: every day I wake up happy. We spend every minute of the day together.”

Getting Annoyed Over Criticism

“But having to deal with that early in my career probably got me to a place where I can more quickly go, ‘Oh, f–k it’ instead of wanting to rip someone’s head off for asking questions I don’t like,” Aaron said in a 2017 interview with New York Magazine.

Not ‘Analyzing’ Their Marriage

“I just know that it works. I just feel secure and loved and safe. We have this very deep connection. We’re just in sync,” Aaron said to Mr. Porter in 2017.

Sam, for her part, added: “If I gave a second thought to other people, I would be the unhappiest person, probably still in a miserable marriage. People like to talk about it. I’m like, ‘Yeah, but it works better than my last marriage.’ It [has] lasted longer than a lot of my friends’ marriages.”

