Abigail Breslin’s Father Michael Dies of COVID-19: ‘I’m in Shock’

Abigail Breslin’s father, Michael Breslin, has died following his battle with COVID-19. He was 78.

The Scream Queens alum, 24, announced the news via Instagram on Friday, February 26. “My daddy… Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I’m in shock and devastation,” she captioned several photos of her dad. “At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy’s life too short.”

Abigail noted that she appreciated the outpouring of support she received. “Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was,” she continued. “My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved the simple things.”

She concluded: “He loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom. And we loved him. And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can’t wait to see you again. I won’t ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada… Love, yours forever, Abs.”

Abigail’s brother Spencer Breslin also paid tribute to their dad, sharing a throwback pic of him smiling. “How do you say goodbye to your father?” the 28-year-old actor wrote via Instagram on Saturday, February 27. “I’m not sure, but I love this photo. I love this man that helped bring me into this world and raised me and loved my mother and my two amazing siblings. Death is the one thing we all have in common, but never expect. Love you, Dad. Forever and ever.”

The actress opened up about her father’s diagnosis earlier this month. She asked “for prayers and positivity” on Instagram, leading a troll to reply that the virus “only kills weak” people.

Abigail retorted that the person was “disgusting” while sharing a screenshot of the conversation on February 12. “Ppl like this are why ppl like my dad are fighting for his life. Shame,” she captioned the pic.

In a separate post, the Little Miss Sunshine star encouraged fans to wear face masks amid the pandemic: “This is me saying that if you asked my dada: a mask is FAR LESS uncomfortable than a ventilator. So stfu. And wear your damn mask. Please. No one should go thru this.”

