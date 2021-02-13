Abigail Breslin shut down an online troll’s comment about COVID-19 as her father fights “for his life” after contracting the virus.

The actress, 24, revealed earlier this week that her dad, Michael Breslin, was being treated after testing positive for the virus. She asked “for prayers and positivity” via Instagram on Wednesday, February 10, and was met with a cruel comment.

“A fake ass virus that only kills weak ass people,” the troll wrote.

Breslin responded, calling the commenter “disgusting.” She posted a screenshot of the conversation via Instagram on Friday, February 12.

“Ppl like this are why ppl like my dad are fighting for his life. Shame,” she captioned the pic.

She received support from fellow stars including Debra Messing, Sarah Hyland and Emma Kenney.

“Oh Abbie! I am praying for him and for all of you. I can’t imagine how scary it is and painful not being able to visit him. I’m sending you and him all love and healing,” the Will and Grace alum, 52, wrote.

Hyland, 30, simply commented three white hearts. Similarly, the Shameless actress, 21, responded with a single red heart emoji.

Fans shared their own experiences with COVID-19 and stories of caring for loved ones through their battles as they wished Breslin and her dad well.

Breslin shared her father’s favorite poem on Instagram — “If” by Rudyard Kipling — revealing to fans that he “always reads [it] to me when I’m scared.” She did not offer a further update on his condition, however.

The same day, the New York native gushed about her father on social media. “Plz keep praying for my daddy. I wish I could talk to him rn on the phone,” she wrote in a tweet, adding, “Hopefully I’ll have some good news shortly. Just missing hearing his voice.”

In a separate Instagram post, Breslin wrote, “This is me saying that if you asked my dada: a mask is FAR LESS uncomfortable than a ventilator. So stfu. And wear your damn mask. Please. No one should go thru this.”

Haters again flocked to the post, with one person calling masks “pointless.”

The Little Miss Sunshine star continues to update fans on her father’s condition, despite the hate she’s been receiving. On Wednesday, February 10, she tweeted, “All I can say is this: Covid is never more real until you’ve experienced it firsthand or through a loved one.”

She continued: “It’s unpredictable and relentless. My dad has been incredible [sic] careful and hasn’t left home since it began except for doctors appointments. Plz be safe. PLEASE.”

