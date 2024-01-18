It was a royal comedy summit as Jim Carrey celebrated his 62nd birthday,

The Ace Ventura star was joined by several comedians and actors for the joyous occasion, including Adam Sandler, David Spade, Jimmy Kimmel, Craig Robinson, Jeffrey Ross, Seth Green, Howie Mandel, Craig Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Cary Elwes and Paul Vincent.

“Happy birthday to Jim Carrey who has made me laugh on and off the field so many times. Such a cool dude. I rarely bust out the cake emoji but i will today 🎂,” Spade, 59, captioned an Instagram photo of him with Carrey and Sandler, 57, on Wednesday, January 17.

Several stars took to the comments section, including Rob Lowe, who wrote, “Too much talent for one room!” DJ Diplo was also impressed, writing, “Insane group.”

Fans were equally impressed. “Jim and Adam look like a couple of proud parents,” one user quipped.

“The new 2 and a Half Men reboot looks great,” another wrote.

Ross, 58, posted a photo of the entire group at the dinner table and wrote, “The Laugh Supper! Happy birthday Jim Carrey ! We love you!”

In the pic, Spade was in the back and could barely be seen. He made fun of himself in the comments section, teasing, “Why is Spade so camera shy?”

Comedy lovers were quick to gush over the historic occasion. “I’m hanging this in my dining room,” one fan commented, while another called the photo “legendary.”

“Wow! To have been a fly on that wall….” a third fan noted.

Following Ross’ “The Laugh Supper” comment, a social media user compared the celebration to the classic 15th century Leonardo da Vinci painting, The Last Supper, writing, “Oh my god this is so epic I can’t even take it. This is like the last supper of comedians.”

The outpouring of love for Carrey was a tribute to his tremendous career over the past four decades. He is one of the top 50 highest-grossing actors of all time at the North American box office, with over $2.5 billion total gross, according to Box Office Mojo.

His hit films include The Mask, Dumb and Dumber and The Truman Show.

Carrey hasn’t worked since appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 2022, and he’s hinted that may be his last film.

In an interview with Access Hollywood in March 2022, Carrey said, “Well, I’m retiring — yeah, probably — I’m being fairly serious.”

“It depends,” he continued. “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

Carrey explained, “I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”