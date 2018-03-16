Adam Scott gave an update on Aziz Ansari while speaking to Vulture on Friday, March 16, and it sounds like all is well two months after a sexual misconduct allegation was made against the actor.

The Big Little Lies star, 44, was cautious with his words about his former Parks and Recreation costar: “I don’t know what to say on the record about Aziz. I don’t want to say anything that could be misconstrued.”

Scott paused and then continued, “I’ll say this: Aziz is doing great. He’s a great, lovely guy. How’s that?”

Ansari, 35, has kept a low profile since Babe.net published a report in January in which a 23-year-old woman claimed she went on a date with the Master of None star that turned into what she called “the worst night of my life.” The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, said she was uncomfortable with how quickly things escalated between herself and Ansari and she gave him multiple cues to signal that.

The comedian told Us Weekly in a statement on January 14, “In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.”

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed OK,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable,” he continued. “It was true that everything did seem OK to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

Ansari added, “I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

