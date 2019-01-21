Another Hollywood duo bites the dust! Adriana Lima and boyfriend Metin Hara have called it quits after a year and a half of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, 37, and the Turkish author, 36, first sparked rumors that there was trouble in paradise in March after Hara posted a cryptic message about his muse on Instagram. “She was the poem I always wanted to write,” he wrote at the time.

The Maybelline spokeswoman, meanwhile, spent much of February in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival.

By May, however, the writer was posting about his love once more with a shot of the runway strutter smiling while seated on an amusement park ride. “7 billion smiles and yours is my favorite…” he captioned the pic.

Hara most recently shared a sweet selfie with the Brazilian native on October 22: “True courage for a man is to love her scars.”

Lima shut down buzz of a breakup in December after reports surfaced that she had moved on with German soccer star Loris Karius. “’For the fake Turkish media claiming that I am flirting with some random people that I never met . . . Please stop creating fake news! ENOUGH !!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

But earlier that month, she hinted at cracks in their romantic façade, writing in a now-deleted post “that a man should be a partner, and not a project.”

She has since deleted all photos with Hara from her account.

The pair began dating in July 2017, a month after they met. Lima announced their romance with a now-deleted selfie on Instagram in November. “Exactly today 5 months ago I met/chose love,” she recalled. “The beginning of a new beginning.”

The cover girl was previously linked to New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey, whom she was spotted kissing in March 2017, and New England Patriots’ Julian Edelman, from whom she split earlier that month over “conflicting schedules.”

She shares kids Valentina, 9, and Sienna, 6, with ex-husband Marko Jarić.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!