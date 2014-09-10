Tyra is getting hitched! Friday Night Lights alum Adrianne Palicki is engaged to her boyfriend Jackson Spidell, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The G.I. Joe: Retaliation actress, 31, first met Spidell on set of their film John Wick, which hits theaters in October.

Palicki opened up about what she looks for in a partner in December 2009. "I don't really worry about whether a guy's a certain type, as long as there's a connection," she told Men's Health at the time. "We're going to grow old, we're going to get fat, but laughter lasts."

The Ohio native previously was in a long-term relationship with actor Alan Tudyk, best known for playing Steve the Pirate in 2004's Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

Palicki starred in the fan favorite NBC drama Friday Night Lights as Tyra Collette from 2006 to 2011. She was cast as Wonder Woman in a TV pilot in 2011, but the series never went to air.

The bride-to-be currently plays David Walton's love interest on NBC's About a Boy, also created by FNL's producer Jason Katims. She takes on the role of Mockingbird on ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. this fall.

