Things are not looking good for Agatha and her coven as they continue their journey down The Witches’ Road — and Debra Jo Rupp’s Mrs. Hart is directly in the line of fire.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Agatha All Along episode 3, which drops on Disney+ Wednesday, September 25, the witches find themselves lured into drinking a questionable bottle of red wine as they attempt to escape a mysterious — and extremely beige — home.

What begins as a bonding session for the women quickly turns dangerous after Mrs. Hart chugs her glass a little too quickly.

“A witch is really just another name for a bad girl, is that right?” she asks as she finishes off the last drops, but the other, more seasoned witches disagree.

Related: 'Agatha All Along': Everything to Know Kathryn Hahn‘s delightful villain left WandaVision singing “It was Agatha all along,” and they’ll even more magic with the Agatha Harkness spinoff TV show. The Disney+ series, titled Agatha All Along after House of Harkness, Coven of Chaos and several other titles changes (more on that below), will feature even more magical women. Patti Lupone […]

“That is extremely reductive. We are not monoliths. And you know, I blame Halloween,” Lilia (Patti LuPone) declares, clearly offended as she sips her own glass. “Do you see any pointy hats in here? Any green skin? Any brooms? No sir.”

Mrs. Hart, a.k.a. Sharon — who was scooped up by Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) while gardening to fill the coven’s role of Green Witch — replies that she still isn’t quite sold on “joining the club.” However, she admits there would be some perks to casting spells — like maintain her youth, for one.

“I would drink the blood of a virgin if it would smooth out some of these wrinkles,” she jokes. Turning around to face the ladies, they collectively gasp as she reveals a face that has completely swelled up due to the cursed wine.

Unaware her face has blown up, Sharon assumes the women are simply complimenting her on her complexion. “Oh you are so sweet, I don’t think I need [any work done] either,” she says before the coven confesses there’s more going on.

“OK, so, Mrs. Hart? You’re, um, a little swollen,” Alice (Ali Ahn) carefully shares, to which Mrs. Hart touches her face and wonders, “Is it bad?”

“I think she looks fantastic,” Agatha awkwardly says to ease the tension.

Spoiler alert: Sharon does not, in fact, look “fantastic” like Agatha claims. While speaking exclusively to Us about the scene, Rupp said that isn’t sure she really “understood” how the scene was going to play out while reading the script — “I was just trying to figure out what was going on and keep up,” she said — but ended up being unexpectedly thrilled with the experience.

“I loved it so much,” she told Us of getting to dive into the world of SFX. “The making of the prosthetics was all new to me and I was nervous about the time it was going to take, but it was really just a fascinating experience. Bucket list for me.”

Rupp said that while the prosthetics team “built a complete face mask” for her — using a process to cast the custom mold of her face that required a “straw to breathe out of” — she felt safe throughout the entire process.

“They never left me alone and talked the whole time. I never attacked them or tried to rip it off my head — though the thought crossed my mind,” she joked. “It was a short period of time with the straw, so I controlled myself. They were really nice too.”

Rupp added that she even snapped a few photos to commemorate the moment. “I have some great ones with me trying to eat food, and I have been dying to post them,” she said. “Soon I can!”

Getting to dive into the visual effects side of Agatha All Along wasn’t Rupp’s only favorite part of being part of the Disney+ series; the That ‘90s Show star told Us she was simply thankful to be part of a coven that included the likes of Hahn, LuPone, Ahn and more.

Related: Do You Need to Watch Marvel Movies and Shows Before 'Agatha All Along'? Chuck Zlotnick/2024 MARVEL Rest assured, you do not need to watch all 34 Marvel Cinematic Universe to enjoy Agatha All Along, but there are a couple of things you’ll want to catch up on to truly enjoy the story. Premiering on Disney+ Wednesday, September 18, Agatha All Along follows Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as she […]

“I was just kind of amazed that I was in this group of wonderfully imaginative, funny, kind people oozing with talent,” she told Us. “I watched and I learned. It was so, so fun. The down time, which is usually my least favorite time, was as fun as the work.”

Rupp joked that the series even inspired her to lean into her mischievous side, telling Us that watching Sasheer Zamata, who plays Jennifer, “try to navigate her costume” gave her the giggles.

“She couldn’t sit because it was tight and would wrinkle and her boots made me look away,” she quipped. “[That] was a highlight for me. I can be evil too.”

New episodes of Agatha All Along drop Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.