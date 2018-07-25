Celebs were out and about this week, from Aisha Tyler and Chris Parnell enjoying their time at Comic-Con, to Halsey hanging out with friends in Hollywood, to Dakota Johnson looking stylish in Malibu. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Aisha Tyler and Chris Parnell hung out at Amazon Fire TV’s “Fast Forward to the Future” San Diego Comic Con Activation.

— Chrissy Metz enjoyed at stay at the ME Miami, a personality-led, lifestyle hotel that is based in the heart of Downtown Miami, and ME by Meliá brand’s first hotel in the United States.

— NFL player of the year nominee Todd Gurley hosted the ESPY afterparty at sbe’s HYDE Sunset.

— Halsey stopped by The Highlight Room after her performance with Jared Leto and 30 Seconds to Mars at The Forum.

— Christie Brinkley hosted the 7th Annual St. Barth Hamptons Gala presented by Social Life magazine, Bellisima Prosecco and Out East Rose and benefitting the Bridgehampton Historical Museum.

— Dylan Sprouse shared a toast with Kelly MacDonald at a Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of Puzzle at The Roxy Cinema.

— Nitish Kannan walked the red carpet at Entertainment Weekly’s annual Comic-Con Celebration at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego.

— REVOLVE celebrated the close of #REVOLVEsummer with the launch of Afterpay, an innovative digital platform that offers interest-free installment plans for online purchases and enables shoppers to receive products from REVOLVE immediately and pay for them in four interest-free installments, with no requirement to enter into a traditional loan or pay any upfront fees or interest.

— Celebrity stylist and Sterling Style & Sips ambassador, Micaela Erlanger, attended the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary for Sterling Vineyards Summer Concert Series with Live Nation at Jones Beach.

— Dakota Johnson wore trendy high-waisted jeans to the 2nd Annual Maison St-Germain event in Malibu.

— Rich The Kid celebrated his birthday at Up&Down where he performed his hits to a packed crowd.

— Common and his mother Dr. Hines kicked-off back-to-school season with AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington Stores to help teachers get the classroom materials they need.

— Joe Maganiello stopped by the exclusive comic-themed Pizza Hut portrait lounge during Comic-Con in San Diego to have a custom portrait taken with Getty Images and fuel up on hot Pizza Hut pizza.

— Jonathan Bennett attended the FANDOM Party presented by The Gifted on Fox at SDCC.

— Britney Spears performed her ‘Piece of Me’ tour for three nights at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

— Molly Sims hosted Amazon’s Alexa for Families event in NYC, which highlighted the family-friendly Alexa device that has features to simplify your home.

— Cole Sprouse attended the 2018 WIRED Cafe at Comic-Con presented by AT&T Audience Network at Omni Hotel in San Diego.

— Charlotte McKinney shopped KINDOM’s summer line at the brand’s summer soiree at Alchemy Works in L.A.

— Milo Ventimiglia visited King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh at The Calfornia Science Center.

— EJ Johnson helped #AbsolutAmerica mix up the summer party scene by celebrating all backgrounds, borders and beliefs with the Best Cocktail in the World in NYC.

— Bill and Alexander Skarsgard celebrated the launch of The Prelude Issue: 20th Anniversary Volume 1 with Ermenegildo Zegna Couture at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood.

— Val Kilmer looked healthy and proud at a screening of his well-received “Citizen Twain,” an inventive one-man stage show where he plays Mark Twain at the Ukrainian Culture Center in L.A.

— Nico Tortorella and Carl Siciliano, the founder of the Ali Forney Center, attended the 9th Annual Oasis benefit in NYC.

— Gretchen Rossi and Jessica Lowndes celebrated the launch of Caitlyn Chase’s Caviar & Cashmere skincare line at the Avalon in Beverly Hills.

— WWE diva CJ Lana Perry hosted Regard Magazine’s Pre-ESPY Experience in L.A.

