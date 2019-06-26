Aisha Tyler is letting her paycheck do the talking! The Criminal Minds star had an epic response to a Twitter user who questioned her comedic skills.

“How did @aishatyler get to host Whose Line is it? She is NOT funny, and she has one job – to HOST,” the troll wrote on Monday, June 24. “Let the funny people deliver the improv lines. Sit down and push the button. Not hard. I’m sure you can do it. Really ruins the show after Drew set the standard.”

It didn’t take long for Tyler, 48, to reply. “Well, I get paid so much money to be unfunny. Like … SO much money,” she wrote. “So much that it‘s been my career for two decades & I KEEP getting hired to do it. And people keep watching. And keep liking it.”

The California native added: “So… I’m thinking we agree to disagree. Or you could GTFO my timeline.”

However, her hater wasn’t quick to give up. “Of course — only your opinion counts,” the commenter wrote before he began to compare Tyler to Whose Line Is It Anyway?’s original host Drew Carey. “1) Drew joined at the beginning of a skit and never interrupted the others. 2) Drew built his career as a comedian, including improv 2) Drew was funny.”

And yet again, Tyler jabbed back: “Also, I‘ve been a working standup for 25 years with a @ComedyCentral special, two comedy books, including a @nytimes bestseller, and an @iTunes number 1 comedy podcast.”

Adding in a second tweet that her “background includes many yrs of professional sketch & improv,” Tyler continued, “I get it. You don’t vibe on me. No big. Comedy is subjective. People like different stuff. But before you spit facts, spit ACTUAL facts. Like, before you start mansplaining, just @google a mothaf–ka.”

Tyler — who made her TV debut in 1996 on an episode of Nash Bridges — has all the reason to humbly brag about her career. She has made her mark on both TV and film with recurring roles in many notable shows including Friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm, CSI, Ghost Whisperer and Archer.

The Self-Inflicted Wounds author’s big screen credits include The Santa Clause 2 and 3, Bedtime Stories and The Babymakers.

