AJ McLean is hopeful about the future with his estranged wife.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 46, and Rochelle DeAnna McLean, 42, announced on January 1 that they decided to part ways after 12 years of marriage by an Instagram post. But it’s not the first time they’ve called it quits, as the former couple announced last year that their relationship was on a temporary halt.

However, AJ isn’t counting out the possibility of another reconciliation. “I think we’re in the best place we’ve almost ever been. So, you know, there’s high hopes for the future. Who knows?” AJ told Us Weekly at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, September 20.

When it comes to dating, the singer insists he’s “not doing that” and is “doing me time right now.”

“I’m just trying to stay focused on my sobriety, my kids, spending time with my family. Rochelle and I have an amazing relationship, and we’re having a great time, honestly,” he continued. “Next week, I’ll be three years sober.”

The couple — who share daughters Elliott, 11, and Lyric, 7 — said their separation was “temporary” when they first confirmed their break in March 2023.

“Marriage is hard but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future,” the couple told Us in a joint statement at the time.

It’s not just his relationship with Rochelle that’s going well. “Life is just great,” AJ told Us. “I’m kind of in my prime. Coming up on 47, but I feel like I’m 27.”

AJ is keeping himself busy with several upcoming gigs, including a solo music project and hosting a Netflix show. He confirmed he just finished filming Building the Band with Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland and Liam Payne.

“We’re changing the stigma on how bands are put together,” he told Us. “I can’t tell you how we do it, but the show is going to be a game changer and the talent is through the roof. These kids are unbelievably talented

Building the Band is about giving “back to the artists” and “giving them control.” As several singing shows in the past have experienced a failure to launch their talent, AJ said, “A lot of these artists that come out of these shows, you don’t ever hear about them ever again. It’s like the second or third place that blows up. But [with Building the Band,] there’s something for everybody.”

As far as his solo work, AJ also told Us, he will drop the nickname AJ and go by his full name, Alexander James.

Reporting by Christine Maddela