AJ McLean is enjoying being quarantined with his wife, Rochelle McLean, and two children, Ava, 7, and Lyric, 3, but if he had to be with one of his Backstreet Boys band members right now, he would want it to just be them!

“I’m gonna say Brian [Littrell],” McLean, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively about which bandmate he’d want to be quarantined with. “Just because we’re both golfers, we could chip in the back yard, we could hang out. We’re both kind of goofballs, so I think we could make quite a few activities fun that may not normally be fun. I think we’d have a blast together if it was just him and me — like, not my family, not his family, just him and me, stuck somewhere.”

However, there is another option. “It’d be fun, or wed end up killing each other,” the singer added “There’s no gray area. It’s white or black or that’s it!”

During our “Quarantine Confessions” video, the Florida native also revealed what he’s been doing with his family during the days.

“I bought a new Switch. My oldest is obsessed with Mario Kart so we have Mario Kart parties at night — not on school nights obviously but Friday night its about Mario Party or Mario Kart,” he shared. “Ava still has Zoom dance class with her friends so does that Monday through Thursdays. She also has singing, guitar lessons and piano lessons twice a week!”

McLean continued: “It’s so cute to hear her quietly walk into the music room. She’s practicing … and then you can tell when Lyric goes in because it’s just bang, bang, bang, bang!”

