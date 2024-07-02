Alec Baldwin is headed to trial for involuntary manslaughter three years after the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

Baldwin, 66, was initially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 after he was holding a prop weapon that contained real bullets on the film’s set in New Mexico back in 2021. The shot killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has maintained his innocence since the shooting and claimed he didn’t pull the trigger of the prop gun. He pleaded not guilty in February 2023 and the criminal charges were dropped against the actor two months later.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, attorneys for Baldwin said in an April 2023 statement.

While the charges were dropped in 2023, Baldwin was indicted for a second time on involuntary manslaughter charges the following year. Baldwin’s attorneys filed to have the case dismissed but the judge sided with prosecutors to let the trial continue.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Baldwin’s trial:

When Does the Trial Begin?

The trial begins on Tuesday, July 9, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

What Charges Is Alec Baldwin Facing Now?

Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, and if convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison.

Who Will Testify?

According to a June report from the Associated Press, there is a court-approved witness list of more than 60 people, which includes Souza and assistant director Dave Halls, who earlier pleaded no contest to negligent use of a deadly weapon. Several first responders, investigators, firearms experts and close-range witnesses to the shooting are also expected to speak.

The outlet reported that Baldwin was not on the list, but he has the right to testify at his own trial.

What Has Alec Baldwin Said About the Trial?

After news broke of the second indictment, Baldwin’s attorneys released a statement on his behalf. “We look forward to our day in court,” the lawyers said in a statement to Us Weekly in January.

Later that month, Baldwin’s legal team filed paperwork emphasizing their “demand for speedy trial, discovery and exculpatory information, notice of defense intent to call witnesses,” according to docs obtained by Us. The docs stated that Baldwin was hopeful to “minimize public vilification and suspicion” with a quicker trial and to “avoid the hazards of proving his innocence that often arise after a lengthy delay in prosecution.”