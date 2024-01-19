Your account
Alec Baldwin Indicted for a 2nd Time on Involuntary Manslaughter Charge for 'Rust' Shooting

By
Alec Baldwin Indicted in Charges of Involuntary Manslaughter 2 Years After Halyna Hutchins Death
Alec BaldwinJohn Lamparski/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter for a second time in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust.

Us Weekly confirmed the news on Friday, January 19, more than two years after Hutchins died at the age of 42 in October 2021.

“We look forward to our day in court,” Baldwin’s attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said in a statement to Us.

Initially, Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023, but the charges were dropped in April of that year.

Story developing …

