Alek Trebek’s Death Certificate Reveals He Was Cremated After Cancer Battle

Alex Trebek has been cremated following the late Jeopardy! host’s death on November 8.

The game show host’s wife, Jean Trebek, requested for him to be cremated and his ashes are kept in their Studio City, California, home, according to the death certificate obtained by The Blast.

Alex died at the age of 80 on November 8 at home after battling pancreatic cancer for 20 months.

“This is an enormous loss for the Jeopardy! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans,” the game show’s executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement at the time. “He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host Jeopardy! was an incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever.”

Three days later, Jean, 57, spoke out for the first time about her late husband’s death when she shared an Instagram photo of the pair’s April 1990 wedding.

“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity,” the metaphysicist captioned the post. “Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much. Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek.”

Alex announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019. The Canada native credited his wife — with whom he shared son Matthew, 30, and daughter Emily, 27 — for helping him during the difficult time.

“She has to deal with her worrying about my well-being,” he said during an interview with ABC News in January. “I’m not always the most pleasant person to be around when I’m experiencing severe pain or depression, and she has to tread lightly around me.”

Alex continued to film Jeopardy! episodes throughout his cancer battle and was last in the studio on October 29, just 10 days before his death. The Daytime Emmy Winner hosted the show for 37 seasons since its revival in 1984. Alex’s final episode is set to air on December 25.