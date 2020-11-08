Jeopardy host Alex Trebek died on Sunday, November 8, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the game show’s official account tweeted on Sunday.

The longtime television personality, who began his stint on the game show in 1984, publicly revealed in March 2019 that he suffered from stage IV pancreatic cancer.

“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer,” he announced in a YouTube video on March 6. “Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m gonna fight this and I’m gonna keep working and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

The ABC series thanked its fanbase for their support two days after Trebek’s announcement. “The outpouring of good wishes and support in response to Alex’s recent health news has been humbling and overwhelming,” the tweet read. “Please know that your messages are being conveyed to him and are deeply appreciated. From everyone at Jeopardy! – thank you.”

Nearly two months later, the Canada native told Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts that he was doing his best to stay strong, despite his setbacks, which also included kidney stones and ruptured discs.

“I’m used to dealing with pain,” he said in the interview, which aired on May 1, before admitting that it hasn’t been easy to remain optimistic. “But what I’m not used to dealing with is the surges that come on suddenly of deep, deep sadness and it brings tears to my eye. I’ve discovered in this whole episode, ladies and gentlemen, that I’m a bit of a wuss.”

Trebek is survived by his wife, Jean Currivan, and their two children, Matthew, 30, and Emily, 27.