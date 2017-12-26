It’s a family affair! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have added another milestone to their relationship — spending Christmas together.

The Shades of Blue actress, 48, and her retired MLB star beau celebrated in the sun and documented it throughout the weekend on social media. Lopez kicked off the holiday with a video of her love lounging in a pool where she can be heard saying, “So this is what Christmas Eve in Miami is like, huh?”

The duo continued the festivities in cozy pajamas surrounded by family. In one picture posted to the “Booty” singer’s account, they can be seen cuddling her 9-year-old twins, Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She captioned it: “Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones… sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS ❤️#lovepost#pajamajammyjam”

This isn’t the first time the two have shown their family values on Instagram this holiday season. The “Jenny From the Block” singer shared a handful of pictures with her boyfriend and kids on December 12, where they took time to decorate their tree.

In September, Rodriguez told Us Weekly that his daughters, who he shares with ex wife Cynthia Scurtis, approve of his relationship. “Their role model is Jen and how diverse she is in terms of the arts and her career,” he told Us at the time. “For them to be around their role model is so cool.”

