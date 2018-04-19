Alex Rodriguez’s nephew was kidnapped and held for random over a botched car deal on Wednesday, April 18, NBC New York reports.

Norberto Susini was reportedly with a friend who was attempting to sell a Lamborghini to two men. They met up at a hotel, but things took a turn when the money changed hands. A miscommunication allegedly led the buyers to kidnap the 29-year-old, holding him in a car against his will.

The men reportedly ended up walking the minor league baseball player back to the hotel. New York Police detectives were waiting in the lobby, and the buyers were arrested.

Susini was not hurt, and the men were set to appear in court on Thursday, April 19.

NBC reported that the former New York Yankees player’s nephew does not sell cars, despite prior reports that claimed he was the one attempting to hawk the Lamborghini.

Susini’s most recent Instagram post was of a little girl who appears to be his daughter. “Love of my life, thank you for existing. Because of you, I know what love is…” he wrote on Friday, April 13.

He posted a selfie with a friend on Instagram on April 12. “My brother, keep striving for greatness. Im proud of you big bro,” he captioned the photo, along with “#nonewfriends” and “#nyc.”

Susini has followed in his uncle’s footsteps career-wise. Although he is now a free agent, he has previously played professional baseball for the Arizona League Mariners, the Minnesota Twins and the Camden Riversharks.

