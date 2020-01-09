Gone too soon. Former Are You The One? star Alexis Eddy has died, the Mannington Police Department in West Virginia confirms to Us Weekly. She was 23.

TMZ reports that that police arrived at Eddy’s West Virginia home on Thursday, January 9, to respond to a call that a female was in cardiac arrest. While the outlet reports that no foul play is suspected, police are waiting for a toxicology report to determine her cause of death.

Eddy appeared on season 6 of MTV’s reality dating competition in 2017. Fans may remember the West Virginia native revealing on-camera that her cousin was a convicted murderer during the season. A spokesperson for the network reacted to the news in a statement to Us on Thursday: “MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Back in September 2019, the reality personality, who has been open about her struggles with substance abuse, revealed that she and her father were “finally sober” at the same time.

“Pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference,” she captioned two photos with her dad via Twitter. “So very blessed today. #RecoveryRocks.”

That same month, she shared a selfie from outside the Community Recovery Center.

“Recovery at its finest 😉 Gr8ful 2 b clean & sober #justfortoday,” she wrote at the time via Instagram.

In October, Eddy announced her engagement to Nate Lee. “Went to play in the woods…Walked out engaged,” she captioned a series of photos from the proposal at the time. “Love you @natelee4176.”

In another caption, she wrote, “Another picture with the love of my life #SURPRISE. Here’s to finding my soulmate.”

The pair seemingly split, however, before Eddy’s untimely passing. In addition to tweeting about dating, Eddy declared she was spending New Year’s Eve solo last month.

“I’m bringing a mirror with me out tonight so I can kiss myself when the ball drops,” she wrote on December 31 via Twitter. “#2020 got love for ME and ME ONLY.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo