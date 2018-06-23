Alfre Woodard — who stars in Luke Cage, out on Netflix on June 22 — lets Us Weekly marvel at her personal trivia. Read on to learn 25 things about the 65-year-old actress!

1. I turn food that’s cooking on the grill over with my hands.

2. I speak some Serbo-Croatian.

3. I still remember my junior-high school song and motto.

4. I can learn eight pages of good writing in half an hour.

5. My granddoggy Dawson will get two-thirds of my money. My kids [Mavis, 28, and Duncan, 24] can appeal to him.

6. I make math mistakes while using a calculator.

7. No lotion that works can ever be too expensive.

8. I set the table each night with crystal and silverware and cook, even if I’m alone.

9. I fell in love at first sight with [my husband] Roderick [Spencer]. Perhaps lust.

10. I married him on a polo field [in 1983].

11. I’m finishing up my third passport.

12. My son got a Simba tattoo with the quote “Remember who you are” two months before I was cast as Sarabi [in the live-action remake of The Lion King].

13. In 1972, I spent one night with Yugoslavian bandits.

14. I bared my breast Off Broadway, once, in a play!

15. Acting is the only job from which I haven’t been promptly fired.

16. I was a Girl Scout for eight years.

17. Rats undo me.

18. I must live near a water source, even on overnights.

19. I believe we come into this world completely as ourselves. Just in a tiny form.

20. Marian Wright Edelman of Children’s Defense Fund is my North Star.

21. I make the best gumbo of life.

22. I grew up as an athlete.

23. I became a social and political activist at 14 years old.

24. I cannot draw. Not even a stick figure.

25. Anthony Bourdain is one of the people who affected my mature adult days. Rest in accomplishment.

