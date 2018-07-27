Two is enough! Just weeks after welcoming her second child, Ali Fedotowsky is talking about husband Kevin Manno possibly getting a vasectomy.

The 33-year-old was enjoying one of her first nights out “in quite a while” when Us Weekly caught up with her at Hallmark Channel’s TCA Summer party in Beverly Hills on Thursday, July 26. And she told Us there’s “no chance in hell” that she and her 35-year-old husband would have a third kid.

“No chance,” she added. “We’re talking about vasectomies. Like, we are done. I’ve done enough, OK? I’ve had children, I’ve been through pregnancy, labor. He can do something this time. Yeah, no. We’re having those conversations. We don’t want more than two. The thing is, a vasectomy is reversible … but, like, we’re like certain we don’t want one, even though I say, never say never.”

The reality star — who was previously engaged to her Bachelorette winner, Roberto Martinez — welcomed son Riley on May 24. She and Manno, a radio host she met through a mutual friend, are also the parents of 2-year-old daughter Molly.

“If I thought having one kid was hard … having a 2-year-old and a 2-month-old is 10 times harder,” she told Us. “I don’t think I realized how hard it was going to be, but it’s good. They’re great. They’re awesome. But right now, it’s the type of thing where I’m like losing my cool, and like, the second my husband comes in the door, I’m, like, crying and being like, ‘Take him!’ I’m like, ‘I need five minutes to shower.’ I used to never understand when moms said, ‘I have no time to shower,’ because I had one kid, and I was like, ’It’s easy.’ I’d put her in the bassinet, and I’d jump in the shower. You can shower. Now I get it. With the two, there’s no showering to be had.”

Understandably, the Home and Family star was happy to have some “me time” at the Hallmark party. “This is definitely, like, mommy’s night out for me,” she said. “I was literally, like, before I put this dress on, in my full hair and makeup, nursing [Riley] as I was running out the door. Gave him to my husband and, like, ran out. Yeah, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

