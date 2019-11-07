



Happy (almost) holidays! The season is just around the corner and Ali Landry is already feeling the pressure to have her Christmas decorations up — and it’s not even Thanksgiving.

“First of all, it’s pure stress. My mom called me the day after Halloween and had her Christmas tree up! What is going on?” Landry, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Summer: The Donna Summer Musical opening night at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Wednesday, November 6, when asked about her holiday plans.

“People are posting pictures of Christmas up! It’s very overwhelming to me really,” she continued. “I went to I don’t know … some store and I was like, I feel pressure to start getting the Christmas up and I don’t even [have] Thanksgiving!”

Despite feeling some heat from her relatives to get Christmas up now, the former Miss USA winner is trying to breathe and think about the holiday at hand.

“Let’s enjoy Thanksgiving and give thanks! So much to be grateful for and then let’s move into Christmas holiday craziness,” the Louisiana native added. “Somebody said there’s eight Wednesday’s before Christmas! That’s a little [if you] think about that way. Eight. Wednesdays!”

The mother of three might not be in the holly, jolly spirit just yet, but she does already have a game plan for maintaining a healthy diet during the next few months. “You know, I do really, really — play really clean during the week,” she said on Wednesday.

If it’s a party however, then the model admitted it’s game on. “I don’t like to really deprive … I mean I pick my battles for sure, but if it’s a favorite I go for it,” she said.

So, when Landry is eating clean, what does that look like? Well, for starters she tries to stay away from sugar, but there are exceptions.

“I do, like, dark chocolate at night,” she admitted. “I wake up, I have a crazy super good coffee, which I have, like, ashwagandha in it,” referring to the natural supplement.

To counteract her sweeteners and occasional nighttime chocolate, she usually sticks with boiled eggs or chia seed pudding for breakfast and a salad for lunch. “I try to do like vegetarian pretty much, like, at lunchtime, and then [for] dinner I’ll grill something with veggies.”

Her absolute favorite healthy meal right now is bone broth. “I’m very into bone broth for dinner right now,” she said before noting it’s not all the same in terms of taste. The actress usually opts for broth from Bone Kettle in Pasadena, California. She calls it “crazy flavorful.”

“It’s delicious trust me. I’ve very — I’m very much a foodie so you can trust me,” she continued. “Then at night, I end with dark chocolate.”