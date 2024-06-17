Alicia Keys has turned the 2024 Tony Awards into a family affair.

Keys, 43, walked the red carpet at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theatre in New York City on Sunday, June 16, alongside three of her children and her parents, Terria Joseph and Craig Cook.

She was also accompanied by her two sons, Genesis, 9, and Egypt, 13, whom she shares with husband Swizz Beatz, as well as Kasseem Jr., 17, whom Swizz Beatz, 45, welcomed through a previous relationship.

Keys’ special guests posed for photos with the star, who was dressed in a striking red gown paired with gloves by Gucci.

Related: Complete List of 2024 Tony Awards Nominees and Winners Broadway’s best stepped out for the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16. Nominations were announced in April with Hell’s Kitchen coming out on top with the most nods. The musical, featuring music and lyrics by Alicia Keys, was recognized across 13 categories, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography. Cast […]

Just prior to stepping out on the red carpet, Keys took to social media to share footage of the clan preparing for their family outing via Instagram Stories.

The “Empire State Of Mind” hitmaker was in attendance at the awards to celebrate the success of Hell’s Kitchen, a musical loosely based on Key’s life story which charts her growing up in New York City and uses her discography.

Hell’s Kitchen, which opened on Broadway in April, is the most nominated production of the 2024 Tony Awards, scoring 13 nods including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography.

Actors Maleah Joi Moon, Brandon Victor Dixon, Shoshana Bean and Kecia Lewis were all individually honored for their individual performances.

Keys performed a medley on the awards show, which featured Keys and rapper Jay-Z performing “Empire State of Mind.”

Related: Alicia Keys and Husband Swizz Beatz’s Relationship Timeline Alicia Keys has been falling even more in love with her husband, Swizz Beatz, with every decade, but she didn’t instantly connect with her partner. Keys first crossed paths with Beatz (real name Kasseem Daoud Dean) in the ‘90s when they were both teenagers living in New York. “We talked for a minute about nothing […]

While onstage, Keys rocked a black two-piece with an oversized Gucci coat and gold jewelry as she belted “Empire State of Mind” out to fans. After encouraging the audience to put their hands in the air, she added, “Are we in New York City at the Tony Awards?”

She then said she needed to “do something crazy” since the Tonys were held in her hometown of NYC. Jay-Z, 54, rocking a Louis Vuitton jacket and backward cap, then walked out on the stage to perform his portion of the rap.

“Broooklyn, New York City in the Tonys, tonight,” he quipped at the end of the number. Jay-Z and Keys originally released their duet in 2009 as an ode to New York City.

Absent from the event was Swizz Beatz, who has been married to Keys since 2010.

Keys recently paid tribute to her husband, who is also father to Prince Nasir, 23, and Nicole, 16, through previous relationships, via social media to mark Father’s Day over the weekend.

“Happy Fathers Day to the King of our castle,” Keys wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “I love the way you love us!! May we forever grow closer and more deeply connected as a unit.”