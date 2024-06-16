Broadway’s best stepped out for the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16.
Nominations were announced in April with Hell’s Kitchen coming out on top with the most nods. The musical, featuring music and lyrics by Alicia Keys, was recognized across 13 categories, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography. Cast members, like Maleah Joi Moon in the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical category, received nods in various categories, celebrating their respective performances.
Stereophonic also received 13 Tony nominations this year, including Best Play, Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play (for three stars, Will Brill, Eli Gelb and Tom Pecinka) and Best Direction of a Play.
The Outsiders came in behind them with 12 nods. The Angelina Jolie-produced musical stars newcomer Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, who was nominated in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical category.
“Now that all the dust is settled, I wanna say that it really really is an honor for THE OUTSIDERS to be included in this year’s nominations,” Grant wrote on Instagram. “I’m proud to have been apart of THE OUTSIDERS company for a couple years now. It really has been a journey!”
Of course, the star-studded Merrily We Roll Along musical was recognized as well with seven nominations. Jonathan Groff is up for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his role as Franklin Shephard, Daniel Radcliffe was nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for playing Charley Kringas and Lindsay Mendez, who played Mary Flynn, is up for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.
The ceremony was hosted at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater on Sunday. American Express and Skylar Astin also hosted the “Broadway Fanfare” simulcast event in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Anyone in New York City could attend the celebration that started at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the preshow beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET and simulcast starting at 8 p.m.
Scroll down for a complete list of the 2024 Tony nominations — and look for the bold names to see who won:
Best Musical
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
Eden Espinoza, Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Play
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious
Liev Schreiber, Doubt
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
Will Brill, Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
Justin Peck, Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Best Direction of a Musical
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Best Direction of a Play
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Building
Best Revival of a Musical
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Merrily We Roll Along
Best Revival of a Play
Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious
Best Book of a Musical
Kristoffer Diaz, Hell’s Kitchen
Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
Best Original Score
Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
Will Butler, Stereophonic
Shaina Taub, Suffs
Jamestown Revival, The Outsiders
Best Scenic Design in a Musical
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernandez and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Scenic Design in a Play
dots, Appropriate
dots, An Enemy of the People
Derek McLaine, Purlie Victorious
David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
David Zinn, Stereophonic
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Best Costume Design in a Play
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious
David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
Jane Cox, Appropriate
Natasha Katz, Grey House
Best Sound Design of a Musical
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
Best Sound Design of a Play
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Leah Glee, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
Best Orchestrations
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival, The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen
Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along