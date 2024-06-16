Broadway’s best stepped out for the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16.

Nominations were announced in April with Hell’s Kitchen coming out on top with the most nods. The musical, featuring music and lyrics by Alicia Keys, was recognized across 13 categories, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography. Cast members, like Maleah Joi Moon in the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical category, received nods in various categories, celebrating their respective performances.

Stereophonic also received 13 Tony nominations this year, including Best Play, Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play (for three stars, Will Brill, Eli Gelb and Tom Pecinka) and Best Direction of a Play.

The Outsiders came in behind them with 12 nods. The Angelina Jolie-produced musical stars newcomer Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, who was nominated in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical category.

“Now that all the dust is settled, I wanna say that it really really is an honor for THE OUTSIDERS to be included in this year’s nominations,” Grant wrote on Instagram. “I’m proud to have been apart of THE OUTSIDERS company for a couple years now. It really has been a journey!”

Of course, the star-studded Merrily We Roll Along musical was recognized as well with seven nominations. Jonathan Groff is up for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his role as Franklin Shephard, Daniel Radcliffe was nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for playing Charley Kringas and Lindsay Mendez, who played Mary Flynn, is up for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical.

The ceremony was hosted at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater on Sunday. American Express and Skylar Astin also hosted the “Broadway Fanfare” simulcast event in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Anyone in New York City could attend the celebration that started at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the preshow beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET and simulcast starting at 8 p.m.

Scroll down for a complete list of the 2024 Tony nominations — and look for the bold names to see who won:

Best Musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Eden Espinoza, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Play

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious

Liev Schreiber, Doubt

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Building

Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

Best Revival of a Play

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious

Best Book of a Musical

Kristoffer Diaz, Hell’s Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Rick Elice, Water for Elephants

Best Original Score

Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

Will Butler, Stereophonic

Shaina Taub, Suffs

Jamestown Revival, The Outsiders

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernandez and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Scenic Design in a Play

dots, Appropriate

dots, An Enemy of the People

Derek McLaine, Purlie Victorious

David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

David Zinn, Stereophonic

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Best Costume Design in a Play

Dede Ayite, Appropriate

Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious

David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Jane Cox, Appropriate

Natasha Katz, Grey House

Best Sound Design of a Musical

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Leah Glee, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Best Orchestrations

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival, The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along