Alicia Silverstone is back in the dating game. The 41-year-old American Woman actress spoke candidly about her love life in an interview for Redbook’s July/August cover story published on Monday, June 16.

Silverstone couldn’t contain her enthusiasm when discussing her single status. “I love it,” she said of dating again. “Yes, I go on dates, and I find it very fascinating meeting interesting, intelligent, different people.”

She continued: “I’m super excited about being available and open to whatever’s next. Of course, there’s tons about it that’s confusing. I call my girlfriends and I’m like, ‘What does this mean?’”

As for coparenting her 7-year-old son Bear with estranged husband Chris Jarecki, the Clueless star tells the publication that “obviously, it’s heartbreaking.” She added: “You don’t ever think you’ll be apart when you get married. All I can really say is that we’ll coparent Bear together, and this is completely a good thing for both of us.”

The former couple announced in February that they were splitting after 20 years together. Silverstone filed for divorce in late May, and Us Weekly caught up with her just one week later, when she opened up about motherhood.

“The whole idea is that you love and attach to them so much so that they’re free to be and leave. It’s heartbreaking, but you have to,” she told Us of letting go when her son grows up. “My kid’s so fiercely independent … He’s so great.”

Silverstone’s current role of Bonnie Nolan in the Paramount Network series American Woman closely mirrors her current life situation. Her character — just like her — is a mom raising her children all while working on her career and struggling with a divorce.

“I’m always bringing all of myself to every single part that I play, because obviously that’s what I love to do,” she told Us of playing Nolan. “I read the script and loved the story and thought it was great … I just fell in love with the role, I thought, ‘What an incredible role for an actress to do, to get to be so many different things and to get to be so strong and so vulnerable.’ She goes through so much and she’s just fighting for her life.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!