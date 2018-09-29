Alicia Silverstone: Son Bear Tries to Prank Me About Our Vegan Diet

Alicia Silverstone’s son, Bear, likes tricking his mom when it comes to their vegan diet. “He tries to tease me,” the American Woman alum, who coparents with estranged husband Christopher Jarecki, 41 (also vegan), says in the new issue of Us Weekly.

One time, after he visited Jarecki, the 7-year-old came back and said he’d tried lamb. “I was like, ‘You did? How was it?’ ” she recalls, adding that he then gave up the ruse: “He was like, ‘I didn’t really do that mommy!’ He’s my boy.”

But she wouldn’t care if he did try the meat. Says the actress, “[After that joke], I said, ‘Honey, if you ever want to do that, you can do whatever you want.’”

Still, she ensures he’s educated about meat. “He knows what it is and what it comes from,” Silverstone adds. “I never told him any scary stories, but he’s been [to farms] to pet cows and chickens.”

Since becoming a vegan at 21, the Kind Momma author has been encouraging the lifestyle, especially in her household. “He’s been vegan by default,” she says of Bear. “He’s been vegan by default. He was in my belly, then he was on my boob. Then the food that I gave him was vegan.”

Silverstone herself opts for an ethical wardrobe as well. “I don’t wear any leather,” she notes, adding that she’s even only wearing vegan clothes in Judy Small, a film she’s working on now. “I will use used items, because I like reusing clothes, recycling clothes, I do that a lot.”

For more on Silverstone and her son Bear, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

