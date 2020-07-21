Falling in love in the Big Easy! Alison Brie has a Mardi Gras setup to thank for her romance with husband Dave Franco.

The Glow actress, 37, recalled the story of how she met Franco, who she wed in 2017, during an appearance on the Monday, July 20, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s a very romantic story and very sweet,” Brie told host Jimmy Fallon. “It starts off in New Orleans at Mardi Gras, where all great love stories begin. I was there with some friends. It was some incredible matchmaking done by my friend Jules.”

The Los Angeles native said that she ran into Franco, 35, at the airport, and her friend invited him to dinner. While at the restaurant, her pal texted her under the table to see if she’d be interested in hooking up with the Now You See Me actor.

“I responded, like, ‘Yes, please. Thumbs up. Thumbs up. Thumbs up.’ Very enthusiastic response,” Brie recalled. The couple’s mutual friend then showed Franco Brie’s response, to which he replied, “I’m in.”

The pair’s friend told them both about each other’s texts, but had them promise to keep the exchange a secret, which according to Brie made the night that much better.

“It was the perfect setup, because we both got to leave the restaurant [and] head out to the evening of drinking and debauchery having, like, a sexy secret that we knew the other person was on board,” she said.

That turned into “48 hours of drugs and sex and a lot of making out.”

Their initial fling didn’t end in Louisiana either. “Dave was shooting a movie for weeks in New Orleans and the movie took him subsequently to New York and then to Paris,” Brie told Fallon, 45, noting that the two met up in New York next.

The trip to the Big Apple was “the wining and dining, romantic portion of meeting each other,” according to Brie, which then resulted in Franco’s big romantic gesture.

“He left a secret note in my sweatshirt on our last day of our trip in New York, saying, ‘Come with me to Paris,’ and so in cliché fashion … How could I say no?”

Brie and Franco have since written a romantic comedy together — while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic — but they didn’t use their own love story.

“You know, it’s not. We thought about it,” she said on the talk show. “As we started to write it you realize that movies need conflict and it started to feel really weird and bad to create scenarios where we’d be, like, well maybe this person cheats on this person.”

The Mad Men alum added: “I don’t want to put that out in the universe. I don’t want to cosplay fanfic about our lives but in a negative way.”