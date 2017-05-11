Steve Harvey is under fire after an alleged memo that he wrote to his Steve Harvey daytime show staffers was leaked to Robert Feder’s Chicago media blog. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below.

The alleged letter tells employees not to approach the TV host, 60, in his dressing room or in the hallway. “There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED,” he allegedly wrote. “Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment.”

The memo explains that he’s hoping to find more “free time” during the day. “Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business,” it reads. “It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”

Sources told Variety that the alleged memo was sent to his Chicago staff before the start of the fifth season of the Steve Harvey show. The leak of the memo coincided with the last day of filming in Chicago on Thursday, May 11. The series is wrapping, and Harvey will be moving to Los Angeles, where he will host a new daytime series called Steve starting in September 2017.

Us Weekly has reached out to Harvey’s rep for comment.

