Allison Williams Hated Being Known Only as Brian Williams’ Daughter

She’s her own woman. Allison Williams used to hate when people identified her solely by her relationship to her famous father, Brian Williams. The Get Out actress opened up about making a name for herself apart from his during a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Williams, 28, recalled one time when a magazine wrote about her family connection but failed to mention her full name. She kept mum on what publication it was.

“That was, like, the most upset I’ve ever been. To me, that symbolized so much. You could use me on your cover, but you’re not going to give me a name? I mean, it wasn’t the most upset I’ve ever been. But it was when my feelings about that peaked the most. And now people almost never bring it up,” Williams told the L.A. Times. “It took years, and a lot of diligence on my part. But I’ve formed my own thing, and now I get people who are surprised to find out he’s my dad. I dreamed that would happen, and it has: I’m no longer introduced to people as Brian Williams’ daughter.”

The actress’ career skyrocketed when she landed the role of Marnie in HBO’s Girls in 2012, which is now airing its sixth and final season. She also nabbed the lead role in NBC’s Peter Pan Live! in 2014 and has appeared on The Mindy Project and The Simpsons.

The former NBC Nightly News broadcaster, 57, who was suspended for seven months from the network in 2015 for exaggerating accounts from his field work during the Iraq War, has always been her No. 1 fan. In fact, he even awkwardly sits through her Girls sex scenes.

“She’s always been an actress,” he told New York magazine in January 2015 when referring to her raunchy onscreen moments. “For us, watching her is the family occupation and everybody has to remember it’s aging, no animals were harmed during the filming, and ideally nobody gets hurt.”

