Alyah Chanelle Scott and Reece Feldman might just be Gen Z’s cutest Internet crossover couple.

Scott, a Tony Award-winning producer and actress known for her starring role on HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, soft-launched her relationship with the “FilmTok” creator when the couple took a trip to Nantucket together in August 2023.

Feldman is a production assistant-turned-internet personality who has racked up over two million followers on TikTok, acting as major film studios’ liaison to Gen Z through his comedic film content. Since the duo sparked a romance, there has been no shortage of Instagram and TikTok content of their relationship.

“Me, when she texts me first (we are literally boyfriend-girlfriend and she’s actually answering my previous text),” Feldman captioned a Barbie-themed TikTok video about Scott. Reneé Rapp, Scott’s best friend and SLOCG costar, added her two cents in the comments: “tbh I feel this way about her too.”

Feldman worked with Rapp on the 2024 Mean Girls musical film adaptation, and while Scott and Feldman have not spoken publicly about how they met, it is possible Rapp introduced them as a mutual friend.

Scroll down for a deeper dive into Scott and Feldman’s relationship from the beginning:

Summer Getaway

While Scott and Feldman established their rapport via Instagram throughout summer 2023 (Scott became a frequent commenter on Feldman’s posts around this time), the couple mutually “soft-launched” their relationship following their vacation to Nantucket.

In the last photo of his trip recap carousel posted to Instagram on August 19, 2023, Feldman can be seen sporting a Nantucket sweatshirt while holding up his phone, which reads, “Over here Alyah.” Feldman captioned the post, “#dadcore photos of me that i like taken by someone else that i like :),” hinting that Scott was behind the camera. For her part, Scott commented on his post, “daddy.”

Scott also posted a series of photos and videos via Instagram recapping the trip. While Feldman can’t be seen in any of her photos, eagle-eyed fans spotted his leg in the last picture of the carousel.

Forbes 30 Under 30 Event

On the way to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Cleveland, Ohio, the duo paused to make a cute TikTok video in the airport on October 10, 2023.

“Met this really cute girl in the cleveland airport!!” Felman captioned the video, during which he and Scott lean in for a sweet kiss.

Which Is the Ultimate Hollywood Power Couple of All Time?

Gutenberg!

Feldman joined Scott for the opening of Gutenberg! The Musical! on October 12, 2023. Scott produced the musical, which stars Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells.

Both Feldman and Scott recapped their Broadway date night via Instagram.

WWD Honors

Date night! Scott and Feldman made their red carpet (or in this case, black carpet) debut at the WWD Honors on October 24, 2023, in New York City.

Scott stunned in a black jumpsuit and heels, while Feldman donned a brown suit over a mustard-colored button-down.

Brooklyn Nets

Scott and Feldman took their romance to the basketball court, attending the Brooklyn Nets season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Barclays Center on October 25, 2023.

“Sitting courtside and no one gave me a high five 😔 #jayzisaliar,” Feldman captured a carousel of photos of the duo at the game via Instagram. Scott countered his claim in the comment section, writing, “not true i gave you several.”

Governors Awards

Feldman, who has covered the Oscars red carpet for the past two years, was accompanied by Scott to The Academy’s Governors Awards Ceremony on January 9, 2024.

In a TikTok video of both Feldman and Scott posing for pictures on the red carpet overlaid by Fitz and the Tantrums “Out of My League,” Feldman jokingly wrote, “me, when my smoking hot and talented girlfriend exists:” He captioned the video, “my heart :).”

@guywithamoviecamera she was really excited to make this tiktok ♬ original sound – A24

TikTok Couple

The pair made an appearance on Feldman’s TikTok account once again, lip-synching to a viral sound with a text overlay that read, “me asking my girlfriend how she got cast on SLOCG.”

Feldman, lip-synching to the sound, says, “What are the features that you’re bringing to the table?” while Scott jokingly responds, also lip-synching, “I just look like I f—ck. You know what I mean? I look like I f—ck.”

Feldman kept it light by captioning the video, “She was really excited to make this tiktok.”