Amanda Bynes isn't too keen on staying quiet about her recent arrest. The former Nickelodeon child star took to Twitter on Monday, May 27, to tell her side of the story and to inform fans that she's planning on taking legal action against the NYPD for lying, sexually harassing her, and checking her into a mental hospital against her will.

"For once and for all, this is the last thing I'll say about the mistaken arrest," she begins her lengthy Twitter post. "I'm suing NYPD for illegally entering my apartment, lying about drugs on me and lying about me tampering with non existent drug paraphernalia, then I'm suing for being put into a mental hospital against my will, then locked up overnight for coming home after a facial and working out with my trainer like the good girl that I am."

Bynes, 27, then goes on to say that she was "offended" that the police would dare to take her to a mental hospital, and that she is "so proud to not be a drug or alcohol user."

On Thursday, May 23, Bynes was taken into custody and charged with marijuana possession, attempted evidence tampering and reckless endangerment after she was reportedly spotted smoking in the lobby of her New York apartment building. When police officers responded to a call from the building personnel, Bynes invited them into her apartment, which smelled of marijuana and had a bong inside.

According to a spokesperson for the NYPD, Bynes allegedly threw the bong out the window and then "did not resist arrest." The troubled star reportedly argued that it was "just a vase," TMZ reported. The spokesperson told Us that Bynes "did not resist arrest."

Bynes recounted a different series of events, however, tweeting two days later that the reports of her arrest were "all lies."

"I was sexually harassed by one of the cops the night before last which is who then arrested me," she tweeted. "He lied and said I threw a bong out the window when I opened the window for fresh air. Hilarious. He slapped my vagina. Sexual harassment. Big deal. I then called the cops on him. He handcuffed me, which I resisted, quite unlike any of the reports stated. Then I was sent to a mental hospital. Offensive. I kept asking for my lawyer but they wouldn't let me."

On Friday, May 24, Judge Neil Ross warned the Easy A actress that if she doesn't show up to her scheduled court appearance on July 9, he will "set a significant bail." Bynes was then summarily released on her own recognizance.

Bynes' main concerns at the moment aren't about her place in the legal system, however. The actress finished off her long Twitter rant on Monday with a hint at her future endeavors.

"I'm free forever! You can't lock up an innocent person!" she tweeted to her fans. "Thanks for caring@ Look forward to seeing me in music videos! I'm getting in shape and getting a nose job! I'm looking forward to a long and wonderful career as a singer/rapper!"

