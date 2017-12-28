Amanda Bynes Planning Comeback, Wants to Return to Acting in 2018

Back to her roots. Amanda Bynes is planning on returning to acting in the new year, Page Six reports.

“Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this year,” Bynes’ lawyer told the publication on Thursday, December 28. “In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.”

Bynes starred on Nickelodeon’s All That and The Amanda Show as a child before transitioning into films like She’s The Man and Hairspray. Her last acting role was in the 2010 film Easy A.

As previously reported, Bynes gave her first interview in four years to Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison in June. The 31-year-old has stayed out of the spotlight since 2013 after she was arrested multiple times and her behavior became increasingly erratic.

“I do miss acting, and I actually have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” Bynes said at the time. “I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on a show that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of in the future.”

Bynes also revealed that she has been taking classes at L.A.’s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

“I’ve learned how to sew, make patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future, so FIDM has been helping me with that,” she explained in June.

In the weeks following her interview, the What a Girl Wants star, who has been sober for three years now, was spotted out shopping with a friend in Beverly Hills. Bynes looked fresh-faced and cheerful during her Rodeo Drive outing.

