Amanda Bynes Planning to Make a ‘Triumphant Return’ to Acting This Year

She’s the Man 2? Amanda Bynes is set to graduate from fashion school this year and is looking to make a “triumphant return” to acting, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The former child star, who looked happy and healthy in a pic she tweeted on Saturday, February 10, has left her troubled past behind her, the source says.

“Amanda is going to be graduating from fashion school this summer,” the source tells Us. “She is doing so well and is very excited about the next chapter of her professional life.”

The All That alum has maintained a low profile in recent years and hasn’t acted since 2010’s Easy A. After several months of erratic behavior and arrests, the former Amanda Show star was placed in a treatment facility under an involuntary psychiatric hold in 2014, and her mom was granted temporary conservatorship over her troubled daughter.

Bynes, 31, who was kicked out of L.A.’s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising that same year, returned to the school in 2015, majoring in product development.

“I’m really appreciative of all that FIDM is giving me,” she told fans in an August 2016 tweet. “I’ve been in school learning about the fashion business so I don’t have time to tweet.”

The source tells us that Bynes “has been focused on school and does want to return to acting.” And while she hasn’t been on any auditions yet, “there is interest about her return to the small screen.”

Her other goal is to start her own fashion line and, the source says, “Amanda will make it a reality — 2018 is going to be Amanda’s triumphant return!”

