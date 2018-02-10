She’s back! Amanda Bynes returned to social media after almost a year’s absence and she looks great!

The 31-year-old actress took to Twitter on Saturday, February 10, to share a photo of her girls’ night out at restaurant Girasol.

“Dinner with friends at Girasol💋,” Bynes tweeted along with a snap of herself wearing a black top and sporting long, straight blonde hair. She sat at a dinner table with two friends during the outing, and Bynes looked fresh-faced and happy.

The All That alum has stayed out of the spotlight since 2013 and has also taken a long break from acting. Her hiatus began following multiple arrests and increasingly erratic behavior on and off social media. She was placed in a treatment facility under a psychiatric hold in 2014 and her mom, Lynn, was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter’s medical care and finances.

Prior to that, Bynes starred on Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show as a child before transitioning into films, including What a Girl Wants and Hairspray. Her last acting role was in the 2010 film Easy A.

Us Weekly exclusively learned last December that Bynes was planning a career comeback this year. “Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this year,” her lawyer told Us. “In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.”

“I do miss acting, and I actually have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” Bynes told Hollyscoop last June, in her first interview in four years. “I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on a show that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of in the future.”

The Sydney White star also revealed that she was enrolled at L.A.’s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. Bynes took to Twitter in August 2016 to update her fans about her life as a student.

“Hi everybody! I haven’t tweeted in a long time and I want to say hi! I’ve been really busy at FIDM and I just finished my midterms,” she tweeted at the time. “I am really loving school and I feel that I am a learning a lot. I enjoy all of my classes and my teachers are excellent.”

Bynes added: “I’m really appreciative of all that FIDM is giving me. I’ve been in school learning about the fashion business so I don’t have time to tweet.”

