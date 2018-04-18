From roses to thorns. Amanda Stanton opened up about her feud with ex-boyfriend Robby Hayes after the duo went head-to-head on Twitter last week.

Stanton, 28, revealed on the social platform that an ex-boyfriend of hers emailed her about access to Disneyland passes she had purchased for them during their relationship. Hayes, 29, got involved by identifying himself as the suitor in question and revealed the former couple’s email exchange about the dilemma.

The Bachelorette veteran claimed he emailed Stanton about the passes as a warning after he received an email from collections that the credit card she had on file with Disney no longer worked. However, The Bachelor alum seemed to think that Hayes wanted to continue using their passes.

Stanton cleared up the confusion while appearing on Dean Unglert’s podcast Help, I Suck at Dating! on Tuesday, April 17. “I guess what I was so confused about is that it’s been eight months and I have moved on with my life,” she said of Hayes, who she briefly dated after Bachelor in Paradise season 3. “I didn’t even really consider Robby an ex. I was completely shocked that he reacted the way that he did. It was a funny tweet. I wasn’t even throwing shade at him, nor did I hint that it was about him.”

The lifestyle blogger also noted that she meant no harm by subtly tweeting about the situation. “I was actually pretty embarrassed by it, because when I tweeted that, I obviously never expected that to happen nor did I want attention from it,” she explained. “So I guess I was confused why he reacted that way, because no one would have known it was about him.”

Added the ABC personality: “I don’t know if he just wants attention and that’s why part of me doesn’t even want to talk about it, because I feel like I’m giving him what he wants. I feel like he doesn’t even care that it made him look bad. I feel like he just wants attention, whether it’s good or bad.”

Stanton previously spoke about the debacle in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 11. “I don’t really have anything else to say other than I’m just still so confused that he’s so angry about it,” she explained.

