It’s safe to say that Amber Rose’s recent threesome didn’t involve her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa. The Dancing With the Stars season 23 contestant got into a Twitter feud with the rapper on Friday, September 9, after she dished about her sexual experience the day before and joked about asking Khalifa to join next time.

“It was f‑‑king horrible," the talk show host, 32, said during her new Play.it podcast, Loveline With Amber Rose, on Thursday. "It was the worst. I am literally having sleepless nights. … I felt the pressure, getting older, to experience new things and I did it against my better judgment because I talk about sex a lot. … You know what? Maybe I'll call my baby daddy tonight," she quipped. "I won't do it again. Maybe if it's two guys, but not with another girl."

After joking about getting into the sack with Khalifa, he tweeted at Rose: "Not here for your rebound after your threesome. Only peace and love @DaRealAmberRose.” The rapper also tweeted and then deleted: "If I were to say 'I f–ked two bitches last week and it was wack. I think Ima just call my baby's mom.' Would you feel flattered?"

The How to Be a Bad Bitch author didn’t take the shout-out lightly.

"I'm getting publicly Slut shamed…Again. For the same things he does all the time…..Great," Rose shared with her followers. “#GimmieMyWatchBack Lol #PettyAF still ❤️u tho.”

The rapper, who shares 3-year-old son Sebastian with Rose, later clarified his tweet, apologizing to anyone he offended.

“I'm actually the one who looked at w/pride and integrity with hopes that you would do so as well as the mother of my child @DaRealAmberRose,” he tweeted. “Honestly this whole thing has me bummed out. I just wanted to spend time wit my family on my birthday like anyone normal.”

The two seemingly are still on good terms, though, as Rose did indeed celebrate Khalifa’s 29th birthday a day later on Friday.

“You guys seen us on snap prior to me seeing the headlines and even me voicing my opinion doesn't mean it's the end of the world,” the “See You Again” rapper, 29, added on Twitter on Friday. “It's just me stating that I don't want to be a part of the joke. Sorry if any women were offended.”

The exes have been on good terms since finalizing their divorce in June. Prior to reaching a settlement, Rose split from Khalifa and accused him of cheating on her in September 2014.

