‘American Idol’ Alum Mandisa’s Cause of Death Revealed

New details about Mandisa’s cause of death are being revealed.

The Grammy winner and American Idol alum died of complications of class III obesity, according to an autopsy report obtained by People on Tuesday, June 4.

The report stated that the singer was found dead in her home by friends and that she “was last known alive approximately three weeks” earlier. Her manner of death is listed as natural.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, class III obesity is described as “a complex chronic disease in which a person has a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher or a BMI of 35 or higher and is experiencing obesity-related health conditions.”

On April 19, news of Mandisa’s death was first confirmed by local California Christian radio station K-Love. She was 47.

“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn,” David Pierce, the Chief Media Officer for K-Love, said at the time. “Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart.”

He continued, “Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.”

Mandisa first rose to fame when she appeared as a contestant on American Idol in 2006. One year after finishing in the Top 10 of the singing competition show, she dropped her debut album, True Beauty.

Mandisa quickly found success in the Christian music genre with her hits like “Overcomer” and “Stronger.” She also was able to collaborate with artists including TobyMac, Matthew West, Michael W. Smith, Kirk Franklin, Jordan Feliz and Jon Reddick.

Despite being able to reach her musical dreams, Mandisa was open about the highs and lows of her life. In 2022, the artist released a memoir titled Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God’s Joy, detailing her faith journey and struggles with depression.

“Out of the Dark is my story,” she wrote via Instagram at the time of its release. “I share about the good, the bad and the dark, challenging times I’ve experienced along the way. And along the way, I learned how to trust God fully even when I couldn’t see or hear Him. During those times it wasn’t an easy path to follow, but it’s been well worth it!”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.