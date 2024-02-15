American Idol alum Alex Miller was involved in a two-vehicle fatal car accident on Tuesday, February 13.

“While traveling back from a vacation, country recording star Alex Miller and several members of his band were on a bus that was hit by a car,” a Wednesday, February 14, statement on Miller’s Instagram read. “Sadly, the driver of the car is deceased. Alex sends his thoughts and prayers to the gentleman and his family.”

The statement concluded, “No one on the bus was injured. Kentucky State Police are investigating.”

Miller, 20, has not further addressed the incident. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

The Kentucky State Police have also released a statement on the collision, which occurred in Rockcastle County.

“The preliminary investigation indicates a 2004 Toyota Rav4, operated by James M. Mcpheron, 53 years old of Mount Veron, KY, was traveling westbound on South Wildness Road when he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the path of a 1997 Vanhool (Tour Bus),” the law enforcement statement noted. “The Bus was operated by Roger D. Miller, 43 years old of Lancaster, Ky.

Mcpheron was subsequently transported to a regional hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. An investigation is currently ongoing.

Several hours earlier, Miller took to Instagram to announce his latest project.

“Hello Alex Miller Fans! I got a brand new song coming out tomorrow called ‘Oh Odessa’ and y’all are gonna love it,” he wrote in a Tuesday upload.

Miller has currently been on the road touring. He rose to fame as a competitor on American Idol season 19, which aired in 2021, when he was 17 years old.

Miller was eliminated from Idol during the showstopper round shortly before signing with Nashville’s Billy Jam Records and released his debut album, Miller Time. He has written many of his own songs.

“It’s so important to me. Writing helps me really stay centered on who I am as an artist while at the same time giving me free rein to experiment a bit,” Miller said in a blurb on his official website. “Writing with folks of this [caliber] has been a huge step for me. I mean the hits they’ve written are crazy … but it helped me broaden my horizon musically. And when it works and you’ve got a good song at the end of the day, there’s no better feeling.”

Miller has collaborated with the likes of Kent Blazy, Larry Cordle, Kirsti Manna, Wood Newton, Emily Ann Roberts, Jerry Salley, Josh Shilling and Bill Whyte.