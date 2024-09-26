America’s Got Talent has showcased some of the world’s most skilled, unusual acts since its 2006 debut on NBC. Scores of singers, dancers, magicians and various other acts have left us gobsmacked episode after episode. However, the most memorable moments on the hit talent competition series are when a contestant wins a Golden Buzzer—which allows the performer to proceed straight to the live shows. Their shocked reactions, paired with a typically emotional ballad in the background, makes for some truly great, emotional television. Here, take a look at our ranking of the best Golden Buzzer recipients over the years.

6. Mandy Harvey

Many of the most memorable AGT auditions come from those who defy the odds, and Mandy Harvey is one of them. She stunned judges back in 2017 when she shared that she has a connective tissue disorder that caused her nerves to deteriorate; she ultimately went deaf at the age of 18. In spite of this, she delivered an emotional original song titled “Try,” which earned her a Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell.

5. Jimmie Herrod

Jimmie Herrod gave a chill-inducing performance of “Tomorrow” from Annie in 2021. The online music teacher’s angelic voice earned him a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara. “I have to say, I didn’t like it that much,” she began. “But, I loved it,” she said before hitting that life-changing button.

4. Darci Lynne

A young Darci Lynne shocked audiences in 2017 with her ventriloquist act, which only improved as she progressed in the competition. Not only was her act comedic and showcased a unique skill, but it also allowed her to demonstrate her singing voice—with her mouth closed, of course. Darci Lynne went on to win her season of America’s Got Talent after earning the Golden Buzzer.

3. Nightbirde

Jane Marczewski, whose stage name was Nightbirde, was 30 years old when she auditioned for AGT with an original song, “It’s Okay,” in 2021. Nightbirde stole hearts with the warmth she brought to the stage amid a heartbreaking battle with cancer. Simon gave her his Golden Buzzer after a performance that was full of talent and authenticity. Sadly, Nightbirde passed away in 2022.

2. Kodi Lee

Kodi Lee, who is blind and autistic, graced the AGT stage, accompanied by his mother, in 2019. Lee, 22 at the time, floored the judges with his voice and piano playing. In the end, his soulful performance got him a Golden Buzzer from Gabrielle Union.

1. Grace VanderWaal

Twelve-year-old Grace VanderWaal was completely charming when she stepped out on the America’s Got Talent stage in 2016. She shocked viewers at home with a surprisingly mature voice that she paired with a ukulele she played for an original song she wrote called “I Don’t Know My Name.” Her performance soon went viral, and it was no surprise when she won the entire competition after Howie Mandel gave her his Golden Buzzer.

“Your original about people not knowing your name is so right and so wrong, because I think the world is gonna know your name,” said Howie before changing the young girl’s life.