Amy Robach is best known for spreading the news about others. Now, the journalist, 47, is finally filling Us in on herself! Robach, who coanchors GMA3: What You Need to Know and 20/20, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about 25 things you might have not known about her — including her biggest fear, secret talents and favorite hobby. Keep scrolling to learn more about TV presenter.

1. We currently have bees and koi fish, but my dream is to have chickens and pygmy goats one day.

2. I can moonwalk.

3. I can [also] do a back handspring.

4. I know all the lyrics to Meat Loaf’s “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.”

5. My go-to playlist [genre] is yacht rock.

6. “Sailing” by Christopher Cross is my favorite song.

7. I think cleaning is relaxing.

8. I’m a fierce competitor at board games. Balderdash is my favorite.

9. I love scary movies.

10. I salt everything before I taste it.

11. We watch Jeopardy! as a family almost every weeknight.

12. I played French horn — badly — in 6th grade.

13. Shopping at HomeGoods is one of my favorite weekend activities.

14. My dad’s nickname for me is Slugger Bug.

15. I bat and golf left-handed.

16. I have seven piercings but no tattoos.

17. I have to play Candy Crush every night for 10 minutes to fall asleep. I must have white noise or a fan going [too].

18. I cannot sleep on planes.

19. I hate watermelon.

20. I panic when I’m swimming in open water.

21. My first car was a stick shift, a 1989 Toyota Corolla SR5.

22. I don’t like the sound of wind chimes.

23. I always have at least one bottle of champagne in my fridge. You never know when you may want to celebrate.

24. Peonies are my favorite flower.

25. My hubby, Andrew [Shue], and I still have the outfits we wore the night we met. Even though we don’t wear them anymore, they’re both hanging in our closet.

Catch Robach on ABC’s GMA3: What You Need to Know weekdays at 1 p.m. ET and on 20/20 Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.