Amy Robach is staying positive. The ABC News' journalist revealed in an open thank you letter on Friday, Nov. 22, that although her "prognosis is good," her doctor did recently find a second undetected malignancy. (On Nov. 11, the veteran TV reporter announced on Good Morning America that she would be undergoing a double mastectomy after recently being diagnosed with breast cancer.)

"Physically and emotionally I have been through the ringer, but I am emerging on the other side so much stronger. I have a greater appreciation for life, for health and for how such simple acts of kindness can be so incredibly powerful," the 40-year-old wrote. "I am looking through a different lens now…and I am thankful for that as well. There was my life before October 30th and now my life after."

"My prognosis is good, I got very lucky finding the cancer through our ABC sponsored mammogram," she continued. "My cancer had spread to my sentinel lymph node, but not beyond, so I will have more treatments ahead of me, but none that will take me out of work."

Indeed, Robach — who's been married to actor Andrew Shue for three years — is wasting no time getting back to work. She's set to return to the news program on Monday, Dec. 2.

"I couldn't be more excited to get back to work," she wrote. "Your support and love has made this all an experience that has given me the strength to fight the fear and hopefully help others do the same in the days/weeks/years to come!"

