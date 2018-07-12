Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is facing major backlash after sharing snaps from a sweet afternoon spent riding a tractor with her grandson.

“What a fun weekend watching Jackson for a bit,” wrote Roloff, 53, on Tuesday, July 10. “Jackson rode the ‘mule’ w/ Grandma and we saw daddy working on the tractor. Our little farmer boy!”

Jackson’s dad, TLC personality Zach Roloff, is also pictured nearby on the farm in Oregon.

The post received more than 1,000 comments, some of which were harsh. “Why is he not in a car seat or strapped in? Very very careless!” scolded one person. Added another: “Wow . . . no helmet?”

One noted that her grandchildren even use car seats when riding in golf carts because “safety first.”

Though Amy has yet to respond to the criticism, plenty of fans have come to her defense. “You don’t use car seats on farm equipment! . . . It’s not a highway nor high rate of speeds,” noted one person.

Another echoed that sentiment, writing, “People are so nit picky and judgmental, it’s exhausting. She loves her grandson completely, and to think she would put him in danger is just stupid. Relax people. Good grief.”

In other Roloff news, Amy’s son Jeremy Roloff announced on Tuesday that season 14 of Little People, Big World will be the last for both he and wife, Audrey. After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” he wrote via Instagram. The reality star added that he and Audrey won’t be “disappearing” and have “a lot of exciting stuff in the works.”

Little People, Big World premiered in 2006. Season14 began airing in April.

