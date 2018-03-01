Amy Schumer’s husband, Chris Fischer, makes her sparkle more than a gigantic diamond ever could. Unfortunately, not everyone got the message that it’s the relationship — not the size of the bling that matters.

After the comedian, 36, was photographed flashing her ring at the New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors basketball game on Monday, February 26, the trolls came out in full force.

“Hmmm. Hold on . . . my eye sight must be going,” wrote one woman. Added another: “That sure is a tiny chip in her ring.” A third person commented on a Daily Mail story “the only rock I see is Chris. Lol,” referencing comedian Chris Rock, who was seated next to her.

Though the I Feel Pretty actress has not responded to the cruel criticism, fans have come to her defense with words of wisdom. As one person wrote: “Yeah, cause marriage is all about the ring.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Schumer tied the knot with the 37-year-old chef on February 13 after three months of dating. Though a source previously told Us the Malibu ceremony was “thrown together last minute,” it included a star-studded guest list including Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Schumer joked earlier this week that her vows “sucked.”

“I thought mine were good, I wrote mine in, like, 20 minutes and I was crying when I wrote them,” she revealed during a February 26 appearance on the SiriusXM show You Up With Nikki Glasser. “But his blew me out of the water so hard . . . All his stories about me that were supposed to be endearing were about me screaming at him. I just annoy him all day.”

The star added that she’s really into the word “husband” right now. “I just have been overusing it to a degree that’s insane,” she quipped. “Like, when it’s completely uncalled for.”

