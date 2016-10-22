Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn are the new #friendshipgoals. The duo spent their downtime on the set of their upcoming film, Mother/Daughter, spoofing Beyoncé’s “Formation.”

In a video posted exclusively to Tidal on Friday, October 21, the two actresses look shipwrecked while busting out their best Queen Bey impressions and dance moves.

“When on an island with @goldiehawn @iamwandasykes & Joan Cusack… you listen to @beyonce and get in formation http://TIDAL.com/AmySchumer,” Schumer, 35, tweeted, along with a link to the funny clip in which she dons a dirt-covered halter dress.

The two were joined by costars Wanda Sykes and Joan Cusack for the impromptu parody.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May, Hawn, 70, gushed about working with Schumer on the comedy in Hawaii, which marks the Oscar-winning actress’ return to the big screen since 2002's Banger Sisters.

"It had to be funny and it had to be with the right person," Hawn said of the Comedy Central star. "I did a lot of stuff, but if it can't live up to the expectation, it's not worth doing. … We are on quite a romp together, the two of us — in the jungle! It's just going to be a blast! So that's what brought me back."

Watch the parody above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!