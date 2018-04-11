Amy Schumer married chef Chris Fischer on February 13 after just a few months of dating. But the couple had a solid foundation: they were pals before things turned romantic.

The I Feel Pretty actress revealed during a Wednesday, April 11, appearance on Today that she and Fischer were friends for six months. As previously reported, Schumer, 36, and the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author first met through her personal assistant — his sister!

Once Schumer and Fischer began seeing each other, it wasn’t long at all before she knew she could delete her dating apps. When Savannah Guthrie quizzed Schumer on when she knew Fischer was The One, she replied, “I think a month in.”

And they didn’t waste any time getting physical. Joked Schumer: “We got down to business really quick!”

The Trainwreck star opened up to Howard Stern on Tuesday about Fischer’s unexpected proposal. She was in bed sound asleep wearing a face mask when he woke her up and said, “I got you something.” That something was an engagement ring.

Schumer said the Malibu wedding took just “three or four days” to plan. The guest list included a bevy of celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal. Jennifer Lawrence made a toast. “She kind of also roasted me,” Schumer told Stern of the 27-year-old Oscar winner. “But it was really sweet.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November that Schumer was dating Fischer after they were spotted on a romantic dinner in New York City. She confirmed the news in February.

