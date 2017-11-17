Daddy’s little girl. Amy Schumer posted an emotional video of her dad standing with help from a medical device on Thursday, November 16.

The Trainwreck star, 36, whose father suffers from multiple sclerosis and is dependent on a wheelchair, captioned the Instagram video: “My dad stood today with the help of a device. But he stood. Thank you to his nurse Sam. Dr Kanter and Dr Sadiq everyone at Tish for their MS stem cell work. Also Pure Prairie League for their song ‘Aime’ his favorite song. We had a good day.”

The video showed the father-daughter duo both joking together and holding back tears. As the song in the background starts to play, he jokes, “I hate this song, [Amy] was named after this song!” The comedian then hugged her dad and exclaimed, “we haven’t been able to stand next to each other in a while,” before she sweetly leaned her head on his shoulder.

As previously reported, Schumer was only 12-years-old when her father was diagnosed with MS. In 2015, she spoke candidly to Barbara Walters about his battle. “He’s not good,” she told Walters at the time. “Some days he’s really good and he’s with it and we’re joking around. And some days I go to visit my dad, and it’s so painful. I can’t believe it.”

She went on to tell the veteran journalist that it was confusing to comprehend his symptoms as a child and she used her comedic skills to uplift her family. “He was in physical pain. That’s when I kind of took the lead and took care of everybody in my family. I would keep them — I would keep everybody laughing,” she said. “I’m the one who ties it all together.”

