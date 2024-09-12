An Appetite for Deliciously Tempting Food and Beverages, Even For the Most Discerning Palates!

Indulge in the rich variety of fall with our selection of cozy, flavorful foods and beverages. We’ve gathered a diverse range of year-round favorites that are perfect for this time of year. From exclusive Costco finds to refreshing prebiotic iced tea and indulgent banana pudding granola, there’s something for every palate to savor and enjoy!

Here’s a roundup of mouthwatering options to elevate your autumn experience, even for the most discerning palates:

Halfday

Crack open a can of Halfday Peach Iced Tea! It’s got the familiar and delicious taste of a classic iced tea, with modern gut-healthy benefits. Each can has just 3 grams of sugar, but is also packed with 8 grams of prebiotic fiber. It’s just refreshment with benefits. This is a peach you’ll always be keen on!

Stock up today on Halfday Peach Iced Tea!

Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp

The next time you’re in Costco, grab Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp! With Royal Asia, you can enjoy premium, restaurant-quality Pan-Asian cuisine and seafood delights. Imagine quickly preparing ready-made, high-quality appetizers and Asian entrees within minutes that are responsibly sourced. This variety caters to different tastes and dietary preferences, making it a fantastic choice for busy weeknights, especially for families with kids in school. Schedules may be tight, so Royal Asia even offers many oh-so-satisfying items that can be prepared in an air fryer!

Ask for Royal Asia at your local Costco, a great reason to dine at home.

Soul Grain

A satisfying bite of Souls Grain’s Banana Pudding Granola will have you indulging in a healthy twist of an iconic southern dessert. The blend of bananas, amaranth, oats, Himalayan pink salt, vanilla bean paste, chia seeds, coconut oil, and a touch of maple syrup is a treat for the senses, offering a unique and exciting flavor profile! If you’re a fan of granola or tired of traditional varieties, this is the brand for you, offering a light and crispy, deliciously tempting alternative. This female-led, minority-owned business brings a fresh perspective to the granola game. Explore the captivating world of diverse cultures, spices, and flavors through granola, accompanied by a curated playlist!

Find the Banana Pudding Granola here and embark on a journey of unique flavors and textures!

Avatar Natural Foods

All-natural Avatar Natural Foods redefines the frozen food aisle with its Bettr Bowl with mouthwatering varieties such as Birria Rice Bowl and Chipotle Chicken Bowl, now available at Aldi stores in southern California and Texas. They welcome you to their family and invite you to take a seat and enjoy home-cooked vibes in every bite. BettrBowl combines the award-winning Chef Diego Silva’s experience and passion for culinary excellence and better-for-you options with his mission to feed people for less. Each bowl is made fresh daily and crafted from scratch, just like you would at home, ensuring the freshest and most wholesome ingredients – made with natural, non-GMO ingredients, rich in antioxidants, low in sodium, and free from artificial preservatives. These organic, fresh, and vibrant meals are for those looking to explore the world’s flavors on a budget.

Bettr Bowl is your $3.99 ticket around the world with just three minutes in the microwave. Buy one today and experience a high-protein meal packed with essential nutrients.

TMX contributed to this story.